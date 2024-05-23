Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.10

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.10 and traded as high as $30.25. Makita shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 3,334 shares.

Makita Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

