Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.93

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.93 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.27). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.24), with a volume of 1,462,389 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EMG shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.11) to GBX 318 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Man Group

In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £187,955.16 ($238,885.56). 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

