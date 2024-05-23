Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.26. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 17,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$210.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of C$68.88 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

