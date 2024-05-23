Markel Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $20.22 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Markel Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $20.29. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $83.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $78.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,648.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,526.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,462.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 29,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Markel Group by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

