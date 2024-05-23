MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

