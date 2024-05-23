MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.19 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.