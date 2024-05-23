MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.08.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE MET opened at $72.87 on Thursday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.
MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
