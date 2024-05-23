Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $126.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,304,703 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

