Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,325 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 969.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,528,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 188,462 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

