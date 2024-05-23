Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,200 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.