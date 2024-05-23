Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $400,000 Stock Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,145 shares of company stock valued at $665,066. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

