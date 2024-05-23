Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $503,000 Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SunPower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

