Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,524 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 287,176 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,914,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.