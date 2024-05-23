Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 405 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $34,850,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,040,000 after buying an additional 178,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,396,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 411.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,856,000 after acquiring an additional 154,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

LECO stock opened at $227.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.