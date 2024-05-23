Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $371.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

