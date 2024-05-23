Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
