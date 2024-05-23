Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $644.73

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $644.73 and last traded at $642.92, with a volume of 463354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $640.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $276.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

