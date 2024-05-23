NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

NICE Stock Down 1.6 %

NICE stock opened at $196.58 on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average is $217.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NICE by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after buying an additional 434,789 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in NICE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

