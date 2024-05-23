Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Trading Up 1.6%

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 178,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 708,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Nukkleus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

