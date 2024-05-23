NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NS stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,031,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,854 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6,866.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 926,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 913,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

