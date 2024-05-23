NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 151.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,543,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $886.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

