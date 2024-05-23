O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,123.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

ORLY stock opened at $991.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,074.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,027.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 84.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

