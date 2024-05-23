Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $6.18. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 25,451 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 0.3 %

Origin Agritech Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

