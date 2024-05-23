Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,424,000 after purchasing an additional 89,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

