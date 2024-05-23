Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock worth $415,186 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

