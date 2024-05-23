Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,249 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 316,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,527,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.32 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

