Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 185.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

PLTR stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

