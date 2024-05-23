Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,142 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

