Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,304 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 34.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 166.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 49.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 499.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 126,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

