Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

