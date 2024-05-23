Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average is $209.34.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,921 shares of company stock worth $27,371,558. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

View Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.