Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.62.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

