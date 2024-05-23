Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,459 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,459 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.18.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $183.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

