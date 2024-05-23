Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.10 million. Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

