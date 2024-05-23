Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.22.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

