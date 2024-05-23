Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company.

Saul Centers Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $887.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,700 shares of company stock worth $425,730. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Stories

