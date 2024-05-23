Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,799,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $428.94 million, a PE ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

