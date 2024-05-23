Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,390,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Waste Management stock opened at $209.97 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

