Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Down 1.8 %

CPRT opened at $53.95 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.