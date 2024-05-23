Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 132.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in SpartanNash by 28.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SpartanNash by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.4 %

SPTN stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $714.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.53.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

