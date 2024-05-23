Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,094,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,693,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after purchasing an additional 365,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 41.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 259,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $210.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $142.27 and a one year high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

