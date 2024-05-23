Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $470.86 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $470,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $728,543,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $886.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.