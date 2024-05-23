Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

ILMN opened at $107.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

