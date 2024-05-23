Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $999,000 Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 140.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 909,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 531,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,408,000 after acquiring an additional 505,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 250,577 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,624,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

