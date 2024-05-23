Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 115.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,642. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.41.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

