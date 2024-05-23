Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $995,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

