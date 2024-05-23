Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

