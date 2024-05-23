Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 308,428 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.92 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

