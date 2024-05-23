Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Matthews International by 15,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Matthews International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Matthews International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MATW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $870.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

