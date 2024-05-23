Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Worthington Steel stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Steel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.